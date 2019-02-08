Industrial & Prudential Investment Company standalone net profit rises 2.82% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.23% to Rs 0.82 crore

Net profit of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company rose 2.82% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 1.23% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.820.81 1 OPM %89.0287.65 -PBDT0.730.71 3 PBT0.730.71 3 NP0.730.71 3

