Aarti Industries at record high; rises 11% in four days

Aarti Industries jumped 6.62% to Rs 1372, extending its winning run to fourth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Aarti Industries have rallied 10.56% in four trading sessions from its previous closing low of Rs 1241 on 18 March 2021. The counter hit an all time high of Rs 1,399 in intraday today. The specialty chemical maker has soared 98.78% from its 52-week low of Rs 690.20 hit on 25 March 2020.

In last one month, Aarti Industries rose 11.55%, outperforming the BSE Mid Cap index which gained 0.87% in the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 71.373. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock is trading above its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 1233.87 and 1203.71 respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Aarti Industries is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The company operates through three segments: specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and home & personal care chemicals. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 18.5% to Rs 169.18 crore on 9.5% rise in net sales to Rs 1,186.78 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

