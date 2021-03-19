Industrials shares fall

Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 39.07 points or 0.95% at 4088.18 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, MSTC Ltd (down 6.81%), SpiceJet Ltd (down 5.31%),Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (down 5%),Jindal Poly Films Ltd (down 5%),Ramky Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.94%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (down 4.67%), Delta Corp Ltd (down 4.53%), The Anup Engineering Ltd (down 4.51%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (down 4.47%), and Redington India Ltd (down 4.43%).

On the other hand, Astra Microwave Products Ltd (up 6.27%), Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.83%), and KSB Ltd (up 4.79%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 191.34 or 0.39% at 49407.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 44.9 points or 0.31% at 14602.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 115.2 points or 0.57% at 20270.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.83 points or 0.18% at 6707.04.

On BSE,1043 shares were trading in green, 1761 were trading in red and 191 were unchanged.

