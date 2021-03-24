Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1418.7, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 155.84% in last one year as compared to a 76.11% gain in NIFTY and a 70.62% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1418.7, up 0.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 14648.55. The Sensex is at 49502.86, down 1.1%. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd has added around 2.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15944.4, down 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1421.3, up 0.87% on the day. Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd is up 155.84% in last one year as compared to a 76.11% gain in NIFTY and a 70.62% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 18.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)