Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 28.51 points or 0.4% at 7171.85 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, BGR Energy Systems Ltd (up 15.91%), United Drilling Tools Ltd (up 11.15%),TTK Healthcare Ltd (up 7.76%),Apar Industries Ltd (up 5.51%),SEPC Ltd (up 5.3%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Exchange India Ltd (up 4.99%), K E C International Ltd (up 4.92%), Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (up 4.67%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (up 4.42%), and Polycab India Ltd (up 4.04%).
On the other hand, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (down 4.94%), Cosmo First Ltd (down 3.84%), and Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd (down 3.79%) turned lower.
At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 132.21 or 0.21% at 62262.78.
The Nifty 50 index was up 28.9 points or 0.16% at 18526.05.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.75 points or 0.38% at 29778.12.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 7.15 points or 0.08% at 9257.94.
On BSE,1940 shares were trading in green, 869 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
