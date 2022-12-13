Macrotech Developers Ltd Slips 2.08%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 11.1% over last one month compared to 0.01% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.77% rise in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd fell 2.08% today to trade at Rs 1060. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.3% to quote at 3570.92. The index is down 0.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 1.93% and Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 0.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 11.4 % over last one year compared to the 6.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 367 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19915 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1425.65 on 13 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 814.85 on 26 May 2022.

