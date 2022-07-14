Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 233.41 points or 1.04% at 22611.7 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 7.53%), Sanofi India Ltd (up 4.35%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 4.21%),Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.23%),Natco Pharma Ltd (up 3.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ipca Laboratories Ltd (up 2.67%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.45%), Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 2.04%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 1.95%), and Granules India Ltd (up 1.77%).

On the other hand, Take Solutions Ltd (down 3.35%), Tarsons Products Ltd (down 1.9%), and Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (down 1.68%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 244.51 or 0.46% at 53758.66.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.65 points or 0.42% at 16033.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.71 points or 0.18% at 25838.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.57 points or 0.21% at 8057.6.

On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1067 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

