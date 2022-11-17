Industrials stocks rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index increasing 20.51 points or 0.3% at 6815.68 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, NBCC (India) Ltd (up 5.1%), Timken India Ltd (up 4.85%),Astra Microwave Products Ltd (up 4.36%),Jindal Saw Ltd (up 3.74%),Data Patterns (India) Ltd (up 3.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gallantt Ispat Ltd. (up 3.43%), Steel Exchange India Ltd (up 3.4%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (up 2.65%), Atul Auto Ltd (up 2.53%), and Universal Cables Ltd (up 2.52%).

On the other hand, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 5.42%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd (down 4.84%), and Gayatri Projects Ltd (down 3.67%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 100.99 or 0.16% at 61879.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 35.3 points or 0.19% at 18374.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 48.59 points or 0.17% at 28910.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.6 points or 0.43% at 8917.12.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1313 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

