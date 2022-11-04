Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 119.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.27% to Rs 476.66 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 119.27% to Rs 40.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.27% to Rs 476.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 310.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.476.66310.998.1711.0971.2039.5356.3223.1040.7418.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)