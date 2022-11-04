JUST IN
Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit rises 119.27% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 53.27% to Rs 476.66 crore

Net profit of Infibeam Avenues rose 119.27% to Rs 40.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.27% to Rs 476.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 310.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales476.66310.99 53 OPM %8.1711.09 -PBDT71.2039.53 80 PBT56.3223.10 144 NP40.7418.58 119

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:16 IST

