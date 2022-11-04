Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 200.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.27% to Rs 76.95 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 200.83% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.27% to Rs 76.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.76.9556.476.843.705.812.364.701.423.641.21

