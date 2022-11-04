JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Goa Carbon standalone net profit rises 474.51% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 200.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.27% to Rs 76.95 crore

Net profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 200.83% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.27% to Rs 76.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales76.9556.47 36 OPM %6.843.70 -PBDT5.812.36 146 PBT4.701.42 231 NP3.641.21 201

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU