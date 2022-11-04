Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit rises 200.83% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.27% to Rs 76.95 croreNet profit of Aspinwall & Company rose 200.83% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 36.27% to Rs 76.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales76.9556.47 36 OPM %6.843.70 -PBDT5.812.36 146 PBT4.701.42 231 NP3.641.21 201
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
