Consumer goods shares gain

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 59.99 points or 1.32% at 4596.64 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 13.16%), Arvind Ltd (up 8.4%),Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 6.97%),Future Enterprises Ltd (up 4.97%),Anant Raj Ltd (up 4.94%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (up 4.94%), Future Retail Ltd (up 4.92%), Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd (up 4.27%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 3.9%), and Sheela Foam Ltd (up 3.87%).

On the other hand, Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (down 3.67%), Symphony Ltd (down 1.94%), and Responsive Industries Ltd (down 1.81%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 391.2 or 0.8% at 49335.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.2 points or 0.72% at 14758.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 193.07 points or 0.9% at 21699.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.35 points or 0.75% at 7026.42.

On BSE,1662 shares were trading in green, 591 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

