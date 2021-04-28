Auto shares rise

Auto stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Auto index rising 445.95 points or 2.04% at 22280.77 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 13.06%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 4.14%),Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 3.39%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 2.29%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.89%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.77%), Exide Industries Ltd (up 1.21%), Bosch Ltd (up 0.99%), and MRF Ltd (up 0.85%).

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 391.2 or 0.8% at 49335.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.2 points or 0.72% at 14758.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 193.07 points or 0.9% at 21699.77.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.35 points or 0.75% at 7026.42.

On BSE,1662 shares were trading in green, 591 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)