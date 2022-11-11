Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.94% to Rs 604.13 crore

Net profit of Info Edge (India) declined 98.60% to Rs 103.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7371.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.94% to Rs 604.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 364.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.604.13364.077.709.60166.0279.39148.6766.59103.017371.23

