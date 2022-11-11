Info Edge (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.94% to Rs 604.13 croreNet profit of Info Edge (India) declined 98.60% to Rs 103.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7371.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.94% to Rs 604.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 364.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales604.13364.07 66 OPM %7.709.60 -PBDT166.0279.39 109 PBT148.6766.59 123 NP103.017371.23 -99
