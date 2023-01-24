Info Edge (India) to further invest Rs 9.31 cr in Agstack Technologies

Gramophone is a full stack agritech platform for farmers.
The company sells agri-inputs to farmers directly and via small retailers in an omnichannel model. It also provides advisory to farmers with respect to cropping/farming practices and helps them in selling their output to buyers.
Post this investment, the aggregate shareholding of the Company through SIHL, in the said entity would be 32.89% on fully converted & diluted basis.
