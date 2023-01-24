JUST IN
Business Standard

Info Edge (India) to further invest Rs 9.31 cr in Agstack Technologies

Info Edge (India) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - Startup Investments (Holding) (SIHL) has agreed to invest about Rs.9.31 crore in Agstack Technologies (Gramophone). This follow on investment by the Company through SIHL is in furtherance of Company's investment strategy, which includes making external financial investments that are focused on value creation in the medium to long term.

Gramophone is a full stack agritech platform for farmers.

The company sells agri-inputs to farmers directly and via small retailers in an omnichannel model. It also provides advisory to farmers with respect to cropping/farming practices and helps them in selling their output to buyers.

Post this investment, the aggregate shareholding of the Company through SIHL, in the said entity would be 32.89% on fully converted & diluted basis.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 12:25 IST

