Jammu and Kashmir Bank to allot up to 7 cr shares under ESPS

The Board of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at its meeting held on 23 January 2023 has approved the issuance and allotment of up to 7 crore equity shares of Re 1 each (aggregating upto Rs.300 crores including premium) in one or more tranches to eligible employees of the Bank by way of Employee Stock Purchase Scheme (ESPS) in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)