Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 240.1 points or 0.8% at 29630.99 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Coforge Ltd (down 2.35%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.14%),Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 1.66%),Mphasis Ltd (down 1.48%),Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 1.3%), DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (down 1.17%), LTI Mindtree Ltd (down 1.12%), eMudhra Ltd (down 1.11%), and Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.01%).

On the other hand, KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 5.26%), Cyient Ltd (up 5.01%), and Moschip Technologies Ltd (up 4.52%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 52.29 or 0.09% at 59552.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.65 points or 0.07% at 17660.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 510.38 points or 1.85% at 28107.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 119.48 points or 1.38% at 8797.01.

On BSE,2302 shares were trading in green, 1117 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

