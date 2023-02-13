Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 574.28 points or 1.87% at 30157.84 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Coforge Ltd (down 6.7%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 4.27%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 3.6%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 3.56%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 3.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 3.42%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 3.41%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 3.35%), Black Box Ltd (down 3.11%), and eMudhra Ltd (down 2.9%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 6.16%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 3.74%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 246.87 or 0.41% at 60435.83.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90 points or 0.5% at 17766.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 300.33 points or 1.06% at 27962.72.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 110.9 points or 1.24% at 8813.32.

On BSE,1239 shares were trading in green, 2271 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)