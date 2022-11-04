Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 261.55 points or 0.9% at 28688.28 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 4.86%), Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 2.24%),Vakrangee Ltd (down 1.76%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 1.76%),Infosys Ltd (down 1.7%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 1.65%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 1.58%), Coforge Ltd (down 1.56%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 1.55%), and DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (down 1.49%).

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 19.88%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 4.19%), and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (up 2.57%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 76.29 or 0.13% at 60760.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.45 points or 0.02% at 18057.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 131.59 points or 0.45% at 29119.88.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.41 points or 0.04% at 9077.42.

On BSE,1938 shares were trading in green, 1433 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

