Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index falling 913.48 points or 3.02% at 29337.64 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Vakrangee Ltd (down 10.17%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 6.92%),DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (down 6.92%),Brightcom Group Ltd (down 5.81%),Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 5.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Birlasoft Ltd (down 4.43%), Mphasis Ltd (down 4.37%), Cyient Ltd (down 3.52%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 3.52%), and Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 3.37%).

On the other hand, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 2.85%), eMudhra Ltd (up 0.62%), and Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 0.35%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 519.65 or 0.83% at 62051.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 142.9 points or 0.77% at 18466.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 281.64 points or 0.94% at 29574.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.56 points or 0.76% at 9212.71.

On BSE,1156 shares were trading in green, 2278 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)