Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 201.13 points or 0.68% at 29594.68 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mindtree Ltd (up 8.81%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 8.33%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.88%),Coforge Ltd (up 3.82%),Mphasis Ltd (up 3.5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vakrangee Ltd (up 3.3%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 2.94%), Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.89%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.7%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 2.33%).

On the other hand, AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.35%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 1.13%), and Subex Ltd (down 1.02%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 88.21 or 0.17% at 52681.52.

The Nifty 50 index was down 27.5 points or 0.17% at 15784.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 109.25 points or 0.42% at 26297.7.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 24.14 points or 0.3% at 8069.69.

On BSE,1630 shares were trading in green, 1028 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

