Information Technology shares jump

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 444.18 points or 1.27% at 35500.8 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (up 13.28%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 5.69%),Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.99%),Vakrangee Ltd (up 3.36%),Allsec Technologies Ltd (up 2.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ramco Systems Ltd (up 2.21%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.19%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.15%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 2.15%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 1.99%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.98%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 3.07%), and Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 2.14%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 202.82 or 0.35% at 57990.85.

The Nifty 50 index was up 68.65 points or 0.4% at 17290.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.52 points or 0.31% at 29335.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.82 points or 0.04% at 8884.77.

On BSE,1894 shares were trading in green, 911 were trading in red and 99 were unchanged.

