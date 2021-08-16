Information Technology stocks gain

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 107.81 points or 0.33% at 33059.71 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 11.01%), eClerx Services Ltd (up 5%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.47%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 1.97%),Mindtree Ltd (up 1.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cyient Ltd (up 1.52%), Mphasis Ltd (up 1.46%), Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (up 0.88%), NIIT Ltd (up 0.86%), and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (up 0.85%).

On the other hand, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (down 5%), Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 4.16%), and TVS Electronics Ltd (down 4.05%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 49.98 or 0.09% at 55387.31.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.8 points or 0.1% at 16513.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 113.54 points or 0.43% at 26241.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.44 points or 0.12% at 8080.79.

On BSE,1048 shares were trading in green, 1662 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

