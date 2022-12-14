Tejas Networks Ltd Slides 0.9%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 1.72% over last one month compared to 1.14% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.87% rise in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd lost 0.9% today to trade at Rs 634. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.13% to quote at 1814.33. The index is up 1.14 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Communications Ltd decreased 0.52% and Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 0.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went down 0.44 % over last one year compared to the 8.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 1.72% over last one month compared to 1.14% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 1.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4818 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 44438 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 773 on 10 Oct 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 359.5 on 08 Mar 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)