Information Technology stocks soar

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 832.24 points or 3.92% at 22061.94 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Aptech Ltd (up 7.68%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 7.56%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 7.5%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 7.3%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 5.37%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mphasis Ltd (up 5.21%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 4.99%), Tanla Solutions Ltd (up 4.99%), Mindtree Ltd (up 4.88%), and Wipro Ltd (up 4.74%).

On the other hand, Majesco Ltd (down 4.95%), 3i Infotech Ltd (down 2.87%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (down 2%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 472.84 or 1.19% at 40351.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 137.55 points or 1.17% at 11876.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 86.58 points or 0.58% at 15135.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 28.18 points or 0.57% at 5015.5.

On BSE,1126 shares were trading in green, 656 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

