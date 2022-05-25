Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 991.47 points or 3.42% at 28031.03 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, NIIT Ltd (down 9.17%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 8.58%),Mphasis Ltd (down 8.35%),Birlasoft Ltd (down 8.31%),Aptech Ltd (down 7.65%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 6.97%), Affle India Ltd (down 6.58%), Cyient Ltd (down 6.38%), Coforge Ltd (down 6.27%), and C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 6.18%).

On the other hand, Brightcom Group Ltd (up 4.93%), and Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 0.02%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 320.54 or 0.59% at 53732.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 98.05 points or 0.61% at 16027.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 704.41 points or 2.72% at 25179.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 165.35 points or 2.09% at 7751.07.

On BSE,638 shares were trading in green, 2599 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

