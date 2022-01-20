Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 668.68 points or 1.8% at 36470.95 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mastek Ltd (down 10.35%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 6.78%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 5%),Coforge Ltd (down 3.07%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (down 3.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Infosys Ltd (down 2.39%), Birlasoft Ltd (down 2.32%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (down 2.29%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 2.25%), and Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 2.15%).

On the other hand, Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 6.11%), NELCO Ltd (up 5%), and Nazara Technologies Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 851.53 or 1.42% at 59247.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 226.7 points or 1.26% at 17711.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 27.49 points or 0.09% at 30523.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 28.94 points or 0.32% at 9028.94.

On BSE,1639 shares were trading in green, 1709 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

