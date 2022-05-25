Lumax Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Revathi Equipment Ltd, Medico Remedies Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd and SPS Finquest Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 May 2022.
Lumax Industries Ltd surged 16.04% to Rs 1045.15 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3882 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 585 shares in the past one month.
Revathi Equipment Ltd spiked 11.71% to Rs 674.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 285 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 275 shares in the past one month.
Medico Remedies Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 110. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2400 shares in the past one month.
Vivid Mercantile Ltd added 9.93% to Rs 44.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 841 shares in the past one month.
SPS Finquest Ltd advanced 9.62% to Rs 111.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 24 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 701 shares in the past one month.
