Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 682.44 points or 1.78% at 37693.88 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.97%), NIIT Ltd (down 2.92%),D-Link India Ltd (down 2.88%),Coforge Ltd (down 2.79%),Mphasis Ltd (down 2.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 2.7%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (down 2.66%), Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.61%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.41%), and Infosys Ltd (down 2.4%).

On the other hand, Allsec Technologies Ltd (up 5.81%), NELCO Ltd (up 4.99%), and 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 386.47 or 0.65% at 60242.4.

The Nifty 50 index was up 109.75 points or 0.62% at 17915.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 20.9 points or 0.07% at 29946.57.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.07 points or 0.23% at 8928.79.

On BSE,1836 shares were trading in green, 1486 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)