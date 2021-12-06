Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 606.55 points or 1.73% at 34443.72 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 4.96%), Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 4.08%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 3.54%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 3.17%),Mastek Ltd (down 3.02%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Coforge Ltd (down 2.83%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 2.71%), Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 2.55%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.36%), and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 2.36%).

On the other hand, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 10.24%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 5%), and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 5%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 500 or 0.87% at 57196.46.

The Nifty 50 index was down 149.25 points or 0.87% at 17047.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 87.93 points or 0.31% at 28333.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 35.34 points or 0.4% at 8737.44.

On BSE,1644 shares were trading in green, 1708 were trading in red and 175 were unchanged.

