Information Technology stocks fall

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 112.76 points or 0.33% at 34459.48 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Mastek Ltd (down 1.74%), RPSG Ventures Ltd (down 1.48%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 1.42%),Infosys Ltd (down 1.13%),Mindtree Ltd (down 0.99%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (down 0.93%), Cyient Ltd (down 0.9%), Coforge Ltd (down 0.83%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 0.78%), and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 0.57%).

On the other hand, Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 10%), Vakrangee Ltd (up 6.51%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 5.21%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 195.01 or 0.33% at 58859.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 71.45 points or 0.41% at 17574.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 366.71 points or 1.29% at 28817.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.47 points or 0.62% at 8948.11.

On BSE,2366 shares were trading in green, 834 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

