Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.4, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.22% in last one year as compared to a 36.77% gain in NIFTY and a 45.6% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.4, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 17587.05. The Sensex is at 58925.85, up 0.45%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added around 6.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23586.95, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 85.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 96.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 205.7, up 2.24% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

