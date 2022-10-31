JUST IN
Panache Digilife hits the roof on EV manufacturing agreement with Revamp Moto
Business Standard

Information Technology stocks rise

Capital Market 

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 404.49 points or 1.42% at 28975.75 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.61%), Mindtree Ltd (up 3.55%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 3.27%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.06%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 2.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.57%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.52%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.47%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 2.18%), and Infosys Ltd (up 2%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 11.73%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 3.95%), and Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 2.89%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 589.14 or 0.98% at 60548.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 166.95 points or 0.94% at 17953.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.16 points or 0.38% at 28796.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.4 points or 0.59% at 8906.89.

On BSE,1949 shares were trading in green, 987 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 10:00 IST

