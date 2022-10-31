Information Technology stocks rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 404.49 points or 1.42% at 28975.75 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Birlasoft Ltd (up 3.61%), Mindtree Ltd (up 3.55%),Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 3.27%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 3.06%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 2.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.57%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.52%), L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.47%), Firstsource Solutions Ltd (up 2.18%), and Infosys Ltd (up 2%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 11.73%), Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd (down 3.95%), and Moschip Technologies Ltd (down 2.89%) turned lower.

At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 589.14 or 0.98% at 60548.99.

The Nifty 50 index was up 166.95 points or 0.94% at 17953.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.16 points or 0.38% at 28796.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 52.4 points or 0.59% at 8906.89.

On BSE,1949 shares were trading in green, 987 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

