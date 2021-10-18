Infosys collaborates with Brent Council to boost employability skills

Infosys announced a new collaboration with Brent Council to make high-quality digital education to every Brent resident and boost employability skills through its digital learning and training program, Infosys Springboard.

During the pandemic, the number of unemployment claimants in Brent aged 18 to 49 trebled, and today one in five adults in the borough do not possess the essential digital skills that could benefit them in life.

Brent Council's mission is to improve prospects for low-paid workers by improving adult education and skills, and connect economic opportunities for sustainable employment.

To help Brent Council deliver on its mission, Infosys will support residents to acquire new skills to increase their employability and re-enter the job market. The digital learning platform provides access to digital training in addition to core subject learning, helping users track their progress and navigate different courses.

