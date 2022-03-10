NTPC, Bharti Airtel, PNB Housing Finance in spotlight

-
ALSO READ
NTPC declares unit-4 of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project commercially operation
NTPC completes trial operation for 660 MW Unit-3 of Nabinagar Power Generating Company
NTPC declares commercial operation of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project
NTPC board approves asset monetization proposal
Balkrishna Industries commences trial production at Aurangabad facility
-
NTPC: NTPC informed that based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, Unit-3 of 660 MW capacity of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited (a wholly owned Subsidiary Company of NTPC Limited) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group. With this, the total installed capacity of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited and NTPC group has become 1980 MW and 68567.18 MW respectively.
Bharti Airtel: The company has entered into an agreement resulting into acquisition of aggregate 9.012% equity stake in Avaada CleanTN Project Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.
PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance company has approved fund raising of up to Rs 2,500 crore through a rights issue.
Arvind: The company updated that the operations have fully resumed at the Ankur unit.
Gufic Biosciences: Gufic Biosciences announced that it is entering into a research and collaboration agreement with M/s. Selvax Pty Ltd (Selvax), a biotechnology Company based in Perth, Western Australia, to accelerate the commercialization of Selvax's cancer immunotherapy treatment.
UGRO Capital: The meeting of the Investment and Borrowing Committee of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 14th March 2022, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.
Diligent Industries: The board has recommended the Split / Sub-division of shares of the company from Face Value of Rs. 5/- each to Face value of Re. 1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU