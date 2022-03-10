NTPC, Bharti Airtel, PNB Housing Finance in spotlight

NTPC: NTPC informed that based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, Unit-3 of 660 MW capacity of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited (a wholly owned Subsidiary Company of NTPC Limited) has successfully completed trial operation and consequently included in the installed capacity of NTPC Group. With this, the total installed capacity of Nabinagar Power Generating Company Limited and NTPC group has become 1980 MW and 68567.18 MW respectively.

Bharti Airtel: The company has entered into an agreement resulting into acquisition of aggregate 9.012% equity stake in Avaada CleanTN Project Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

PNB Housing Finance: The housing finance company has approved fund raising of up to Rs 2,500 crore through a rights issue.

Arvind: The company updated that the operations have fully resumed at the Ankur unit.

Gufic Biosciences: Gufic Biosciences announced that it is entering into a research and collaboration agreement with M/s. Selvax Pty Ltd (Selvax), a biotechnology Company based in Perth, Western Australia, to accelerate the commercialization of Selvax's cancer immunotherapy treatment.

UGRO Capital: The meeting of the Investment and Borrowing Committee of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 14th March 2022, to consider and approve raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis.

Diligent Industries: The board has recommended the Split / Sub-division of shares of the company from Face Value of Rs. 5/- each to Face value of Re. 1/- each.

