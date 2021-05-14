Infosys Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1314.55, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 101.53% in last one year as compared to a 60.44% rally in NIFTY and a 93.37% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1314.55, down 0.94% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 14658.75. The Sensex is at 48666.45, down 0.05%.Infosys Ltd has eased around 3.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25855.45, down 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1317.7, down 0.85% on the day. Infosys Ltd jumped 101.53% in last one year as compared to a 60.44% rally in NIFTY and a 93.37% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

