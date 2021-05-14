Dabur India Ltd soars 1.62%, rises for third straight session

Dabur India Ltd is quoting at Rs 537.75, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.14% in last one year as compared to a 60.44% gain in NIFTY and a 28.81% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Dabur India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34057.4, up 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 67.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

