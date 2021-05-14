Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 2.26%

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 3517.15, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.53% in last one year as compared to a 60.44% jump in NIFTY and a 28.81% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3517.15, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 14659.1. The Sensex is at 48650.57, down 0.08%. Britannia Industries Ltd has slipped around 4.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34057.4, up 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3520, up 2.54% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 12.53% in last one year as compared to a 60.44% jump in NIFTY and a 28.81% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 47.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)