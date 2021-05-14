Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 546.79 points or 2.81% at 18934.19 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 8.32%), NMDC Ltd (down 7.64%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 4.8%),Coal India Ltd (down 3.88%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 3.75%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Steel Ltd (down 3.28%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.38%), Vedanta Ltd (down 1.79%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.76%).

On the other hand, JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.02%), turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 13.51 or 0.03% at 48677.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.75 points or 0.15% at 14673.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 197.54 points or 0.88% at 22268.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 80.35 points or 1.12% at 7072.61.

On BSE,1333 shares were trading in green, 1643 were trading in red and 157 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)