Infosys Ltd in demand

Infosys Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1604.8, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 15782.05. The Sensex is at 52682.02, down 0.32%. Infosys Ltd has gained around 2.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29940.4, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 36.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

