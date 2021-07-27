Shreyans Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
GNA Axles Ltd, Synergy Green Industries Ltd, PPAP Automotive Ltd and Banaras Beads Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 July 2021.
Shreyans Industries Ltd surged 18.41% to Rs 137.3 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 94592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15978 shares in the past one month.
GNA Axles Ltd spiked 16.74% to Rs 643.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23831 shares in the past one month.
Synergy Green Industries Ltd soared 16.67% to Rs 175. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15667 shares in the past one month.
PPAP Automotive Ltd advanced 16.36% to Rs 321.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47699 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14034 shares in the past one month.
Banaras Beads Ltd added 14.86% to Rs 88.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30655 shares in the past one month.
