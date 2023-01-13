Infosys Ltd spurts 1.78%, up for third straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1506.95, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% slide in NIFTY and a 25.76% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1514.1, up 1.87% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 21.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.86% slide in NIFTY and a 25.76% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 27.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

