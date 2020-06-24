Ingersoll-Rand (India) board to mull Q4 results on 30 June

Ingersoll-Rand (India) on Wednesday (23 June) said that its board will meet on 30 June 2020 to consider the audited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2020.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand (India) rose 0.24% to Rs 639, bucking weak market trend.

The Nifty 50 index slumped 165.70 points, or 1.58% to 10,305.30 amid broad-based selling pressure.

Meanwhile, Ingersoll-Rand (India) on 19 June 2020 published a pre-offer newspaper advertisement referring an open offer made by Ingersoll Rand Inc. (formerly known as Gardener Denver Holdings, Inc.) along with Ingersoll-Rand U.S. HoIdCo Inc., and Ingersoll Rand Industrial U.S., Inc., to acquire up to 82,07,680 equity shares, or 26% equity, of Ingersoll-Rand (India) at Rs 642.63 per share.

The tendering period of the open offer commenced on 22 June 2020 and will close on 3 July 2020.

The company said that 24 July 2020 is the last date for publication of post-offer public announcement in the newspapers in which the Detailed Public Statement (DPS) has been published.

Total promoter holding in Ingersoll-Rand (India) stood at 74% as on 31 March 2020.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of industrial air compressors of various capacities and related services, and its complete machines and spare parts.

