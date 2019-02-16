Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 173.21% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 105.76% to Rs 2.86 croreNet profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 173.21% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 105.76% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.861.39 106 OPM %86.7172.66 -PBDT1.900.64 197 PBT1.870.61 207 NP1.530.56 173
