Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 173.21% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 105.76% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) rose 173.21% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 105.76% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.861.39 106 OPM %86.7172.66 -PBDT1.900.64 197 PBT1.870.61 207 NP1.530.56 173

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 15:21 IST

