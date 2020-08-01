Innovative Tech Pack reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.56% to Rs 36.41 croreNet Loss of Innovative Tech Pack reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.56% to Rs 36.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 26.28% to Rs 2.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 150.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 144.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales36.4139.82 -9 150.03144.38 4 OPM %16.7513.28 -14.9415.57 - PBDT2.103.31 -37 13.4514.95 -10 PBT-1.180.41 PL 1.494.42 -66 NP-0.65-1.27 49 2.022.74 -26
