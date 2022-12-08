Inox Leisure Ltd Falls 1.25%

Inox Leisure Ltd has added 3.67% over last one month compared to 3.99% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 2.08% rise in the SENSEX

Inox Leisure Ltd lost 1.25% today to trade at Rs 545.8. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 0.2% to quote at 14089.35. The index is up 3.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTI Mindtree Ltd decreased 0.84% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 0.79% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went down 10.52 % over last one year compared to the 6.49% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Inox Leisure Ltd has added 3.67% over last one month compared to 3.99% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 2.08% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1527 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14310 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 622.3 on 04 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 341.6 on 29 Dec 2021.

