Inox Leisure Ltd soars 2.55%, Gains for third straight session

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 521.2, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 100.12% in last one year as compared to a 20.72% gain in NIFTY and a 66.06% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Inox Leisure Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 521.2, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 17510.65. The Sensex is at 58514.67, down 0.76%. Inox Leisure Ltd has added around 19.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2445.35, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

