Inox Leisure Ltd spurts 1.21%, gains for five straight sessions

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 500.3, up 1.21% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.88% in last one year as compared to a 1.21% jump in NIFTY and a 2.67% jump in the Nifty IT.

Inox Leisure Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. Inox Leisure Ltd has gained around 10.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1846.05, up 2.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

