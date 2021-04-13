Inox Leisure starts operations of multiplex in Bangalore

The multiplex chain operator has commenced the commercial operations of a multiplex cinema theatre taken on lease basis in Bangalore from Tuesday, 13 April 2021.

The multiplex is located at 2nd floor, SBR Horizon, Seegehalli, Whitefield-Hoskote Road, Bangalore - 560 067. It has 5 screens and 694 seats.

INOX is now present in 69 cities with 153 Multiplexes, 648 screens and a total seating capacity of 147,436 seats across India.

On a consolidated basis, Inox Leisure reported a net loss of Rs 102.50 crore in Q3 December 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 35.01 crore in Q3 December 2019. Net sales slumped 97.1% to Rs 14.88 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Inox Leisure is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 152 multiplexes and 643 screens in 69 cities.

Shares of Inox Leisure rose 0.02% to Rs 264 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)