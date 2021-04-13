Satin Creditcare AUM grows 5.3% QoQ

Satin Creditcare Network said its asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 7,274 crore as on 31 March 2021, recording a growth of 5.3% Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter).

For FY21, Satin Creditcare Network maintained sufficient liquidity of Rs 1,469 crore. During FY21, the company raised Rs 4,312 crore including direct assignment transactions of Rs 743 crore.

During FY21, Satin Creditcare Network successfully completed its rights issue of Rs 120 crore to strengthen the capital base. Out of this, Rs 90 crore are already received by the company.

The collection efficiency trend is: December 2020 - 98.2%, January 2021 - 95.6%, February 2021 - 97.3% and March 2021 - 105% (incl. OD).

On a consolidated basis, Satin Creditcare Network reported a net loss of Rs 80.09 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net profit of Rs 46.71 crore in Q3 FY20. Total income declined 14.4% to Rs 320.78 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Satin Creditcare Network is one of the largest microfinance institutions (MFIs) in the country.

Shares of Satin Creditcare Network fell 0.52% to Rs 96.25 on BSE.

