Inox Wind gains as board to mull fund raising

Inox Wind advanced 3.33% to Rs 155.35 after the company said that its board will consider raising funds on 19 October 2022.

The board of Inox Wind is scheduled to meet on 19 October 2022, to consider proposal for raising of funds through issuance of securities including but not limited to non-convertible securities under private placement basis within the overall borrowing limits of the company.

Inox Wind is a wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, utilities, PSUs & corporate investors. The company is a fully integrated player in the wind energy market with three manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Its manufacturing capacity stands at 1,600 MW per annum.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 129.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against net loss of Rs 52.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 24.36% to Rs 210.62 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

